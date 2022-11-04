More rain on the way, some will see snow

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TODAY: A slight chance for rain remains, mainly over NW WI. Otherwise, clouds decrease with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with increasing clouds and a chance for rain over NW WI.

SATURDAY: Rain will be likely for many areas, especially over NW WI. MN starts off dry with rain and snow mix moving in by the late morning hours. Rain and snow could be heavy at times. Snowfall amounts of 1-3 inches are possible away from Lake Superior along the North Shore and in the Arrowhead of MN. Rainfall amounts of up to an inch are possible in NW WI. Highs reach the 30s and 40s with winds switching from the NE to the NW at 5-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Winds become breezy out of the WSW at 5-15 MPH, gusting over 25 MPH at times. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers. Highs reach the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

