Minnesota Zoo temporarily housing seven dolphins

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesotans will soon have a new and exciting opportunity to connect with the ocean with a visit to the Minnesota Zoo.

According to the Minnesota Zoo, it partnered with fellow AZA-accredited institution Brookfield Zoo in Illinois to assist with the temporary housing of seven bottlenose dolphins.

These dolphins were transported to the Minnesota Zoo from Brookfield Zoo on November 2, 2022.

The animals are being given time to acclimate behind the scenes.

The Zoo will announce on social media when they will be publicly visible. Find the Minnesota Zoo Facebook page here.

