Light snow may slop up the roads on Saturday

WEATHER STORY: A low pressure system moving up from the southwest will bring a 60-90% chance for a rain and snow mix on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snow totals near the Iron Ranges may run 1-2 inches. The rest of our region might try to get a half inch to stick briefly. Only briefly because Sunday will become sunny with highs in the mid 40′s. Next Tuesday, another low will bring a decent chance for rain as high temps strive towards the 50′s for at least a day.

FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING: Clouds will increase as the low gets closer. Minnesota should be cloudy and dry but Wisconsin and Michigan will get a 60% chance for rain. Low temps will be in the 20′s inland. They’ll be around 34 by Lake Superior. The wind will be NNE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: The rain and snow mix chance will be 60% in Minnesota and 90% for Wisconsin and Michigan. Check the chart above for expected snow totals. High temps will be 37-43. The wind will be ENE 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Higher air pressure will clear the sky to mostly sunny conditions. That will help temps warm up into the snow melting range. Highs should be near 45 after a morning low of 31.

LOOKING AHEAD: Monday should be sunny like Sunday. Then, a new low will come to call and it could bring three days worth of rain along with a shot at 55 degrees on Wednesday. Please check out the 7 day forecast below.

