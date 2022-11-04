Farewell in Romano for UMD’s regular season finale

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Northland is full of talented teams, but the UMD men’s and women’s hockey teams aren’t the only ones who have consistently found themselves in the national rankings. The No.5 UMD volleyball team has as well, most recently earning the third seat in the regional rankings.

To put that in perspective, there are five teams from the NSIC that make up the top ten of the 38-team central region. Those five teams also make up the national top ten. A competitive league, to say the least, but either way, the Bulldogs are eager to close out their regular season at home on a high note.

They’ve only had one bad loss on the year coming from Northern State last weekend and with a 23-3 overall record, head coach Jim Boos says he’s excited and knows that this group is motivated to reestablish itself as a program that can contend into post-season play.

“It’s really a good week for us to really rededicate ourselves to making sure we’re doing the things we need to do at a high level as we look ahead into not only this weekend, but the weekend after and hopefully even the weekend after. So, we are getting back to controlling the tempo of what we want to do and being able to distribute the ball evenly and working on some of the individual shot selections and things that we need to be better at,” said Boos.

“It’s definitely a fine-tuning, perfecting, process for this weekend. Obviously, we will have some opportunities to change things up a little bit, just so we have more options maybe going into these next few weeks of competition, but overall, just really getting back to our game,” added fifth-year senior Sydney Lanoue.

The first serve is on Friday at 6 pm while Saturday’s game is at 2 pm and will be broadcasted on the My9 Sports Network.

