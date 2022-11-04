Duluth teen charged with attempted murder

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to shoot a witness to another crime he was apparently involved in.

Matthew Closson, 19, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Friday after an incident Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Closson was on probation for a burglary conviction back in 2021.

He was also a suspect in a case where he reportedly hit a woman with a brick multiple times in September.

Back in September, a person who witnessed that crime, an acquaintance of Closson’s, shared information about the assault with police.

On November 1, Closson and his girlfriend parked behind the witness’s car at the intersection of 1st St. and 1st Ave. in downtown Duluth.

Court documents then say Closson walked to the witnesses’ car and asked for a ride. The witness initially refused, but later agreed.

At some point, Closson got out of the car, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the witness. Closson pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed.

The victim was able to reverse his vehicle and escape.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness told police he believes Closson tried to shoot him because he was a witness to the assault case.

Officers later conducted a search warrant of Clossen’s girlfriend’s vehicle and found two guns inside.

He was found later that night in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood after he fled on foot from officers.

If convicted, Closson faces up to 20 years for the attempted murder charge and up to fifteen years for possessing a firearm while being a felon.

