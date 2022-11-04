Driver sent to hospital after collision with bear

(Source: MGN)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VIRGINIA, MN-- A Bemidji woman is recovering after striking a bear.

The crash happened shortly after 8:00 p.m Thursday night on Highway 2 near Itasca County Road 25 in Virginia, MN.

Police say 43-year-old Chantal Plante’s Toyota Highlander rolled and hit a road sign after colliding with the bear.

She was transported to an area hospital and is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The condition of the bear is unknown.

