Driver sent to hospital after collision with bear
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VIRGINIA, MN-- A Bemidji woman is recovering after striking a bear.
The crash happened shortly after 8:00 p.m Thursday night on Highway 2 near Itasca County Road 25 in Virginia, MN.
Police say 43-year-old Chantal Plante’s Toyota Highlander rolled and hit a road sign after colliding with the bear.
She was transported to an area hospital and is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The condition of the bear is unknown.
