Dan Wolfe goes one-on-one with Dr. Scott Jensen
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - In August, Dan Wolfe sat down for a one-on-one interview with Governor Tim Walz while he was campaigning in Duluth. The conversation focused on mining, crime and education.
This week, Dan caught up with Dr. Scott Jensen during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids. The conversation focused on those same topics.
Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.