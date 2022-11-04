Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers

This illustration provided by NOIRLab in November 2022 depicts the closest black hole to Earth...
This illustration provided by NOIRLab in November 2022 depicts the closest black hole to Earth and its companion star. The binary system, about 1,600 light-years from Earth, was initially identified using the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft. Astronomers followed up with the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings.(International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/Spaceengine/M. Zamani via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.

Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder.

It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun.

The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

El-Badry and his team followed up with the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings, which were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The researchers are uncertain how the system formed in the Milky Way. Named Gaia BH1, it’s located in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent-bearer.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car travels down 21st Avenue East in Duluth.
Why is there a dip on Duluth’s newly reconstructed 21st Ave. E.?
Matthew Closson, 19, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Friday after an...
Duluth teen charged with attempted murder
A semi struck a Chevy Tahoe in Scanlon.
UPDATE: State Patrol identifies 6 young adults injured in Scanlon crash
Lucas Dudden
Search underway for missing Carlton man
Driver sent to hospital after collision with bear

Latest News

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Karnival is Wednesday, November 9 at Bayfront Festival Park in...
Salvation Army’s new solution for unfilled Red Kettle Campaign spots
FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
Bear's Den Processing in Saginaw, MN.
Deer processors buck up ahead of Minnesota firearms opener
Minnesota deer opener will be wet and cool
Light snow may slop up the roads on Saturday
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges