City by City: Herbster, Rock Ridge, Ely

Herbster, WI- A local non-profit is almost ready to open up shop. Authentic Superior is a virtual marketplace that launched in 2020 to celebrate the creativity and businesses that make the South Shore unique. Now, they have found a commercial building to host these businesses. They hope to open Thanksgiving weekend and are currently looking for artists, farmers and other makers to claim a space. In addition to the marketplace, the building will also house a meeting space, art gallery and event space. The buildings’ main occupants will be Bark Point Ventures and a small local visitor center. Authentic Superior is also working on a calendar of classes and workshops to host in the new space.

Virginia, MN- The Rock Ridge School District is looking for a new school song! The district announced on Facebook that because their new career high school is opening next fall, they are starting the process of finding a school song to unite everyone as Wolverines. Submissions must include a melody and lyrics and last about 90 seconds. Lyrics to melodies that already exist will also be accepted. Submissions are due by Monday, December 19 and a final decision will be made before the end of the school year. Questions or submissions can be sent to Chad Hazelton.

Ely, MN- Northern Lakes Arts Association has announced their next show. The November art show runs from Monday, November 7 through November 13. This month’s show is called “Celebrating Our Youths” and will feature work by young artists from Ely and surrounding communities. The show will be held at Ely’s Historic State Theater. Scholarships for supplies for the artists were made possible by private donations. A reception for the artists will be held Friday, November 11. Donations will be taken to support the Young Artists Fund. That fund is used to create accessible, low-cost arts programs and opportunities for young people in Ely and neighboring communities.

