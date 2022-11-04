7AAA Championship: Esko is headed back to State with 28-19 win over Pequot Lakes

By Kevin Moore
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Esko’s toughest test of the year, the Esko Eskomos played a full 48 minutes to beat the Pequot Patriots 28-19 and will advance to State for the second straight season.

“It takes pride, going into the weight room, fighting hard in practice, not playing around and we knew this was a challenge. It felt great, I love these boys, we played our heart out this is the hardest team we ever played, I think we’re going to win it all this year,” said senior Javonte Gregory.

State tournament brackets will come out Sunday.

