7AAA Championship: Esko is headed back to State with 28-19 win over Pequot Lakes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Esko’s toughest test of the year, the Esko Eskomos played a full 48 minutes to beat the Pequot Patriots 28-19 and will advance to State for the second straight season.

“It takes pride, going into the weight room, fighting hard in practice, not playing around and we knew this was a challenge. It felt great, I love these boys, we played our heart out this is the hardest team we ever played, I think we’re going to win it all this year,” said senior Javonte Gregory.

State tournament brackets will come out Sunday.

