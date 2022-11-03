WATCH: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer released by 20th Century Studios

The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.
The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.(20th Century Studios via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The new trailer for the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel has been released on Wednesday.

The sci-fi sequel titled “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 16.

According to 20th Century Studios, the second installment in the franchise is set more than a decade after the events of the first film.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Variety reports the film will have the return of Lang’s villain character Colonel Quaritch, who is seemingly revived through a Na’vi avatar form and once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

The studio said the film begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids). It will reportedly show the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

According to Us Weekly, the sequel began shooting in 2017 with much of the third film also filmed and scheduled for a 2024 release.

“Avatar” set box office records since being released in 2009, grossing more than $2.9 billion, according to IMDb.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi struck a Chevy Tahoe in Scanlon.
UPDATE: State Patrol identifies 6 young adults injured in Scanlon crash
Lucas Dudden
Search underway for missing Carlton man
Two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth and Virginia.
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Duluth, Virginia
Authorities have closed down Garfield Avenue in Duluth while they try to remove a large truck...
Duluth’s Garfield Ave. back open after stuck truck removed
A car travels down 21st Avenue East in Duluth.
Why is there a dip on Duluth’s newly reconstructed 21st Ave. E.?

Latest News

Police in Missouri say an Amazon delivery driver had her personal car stolen while she was...
Man shoots thief who stole mother-in-law’s car while making Amazon deliveries, police say
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $1.2B jackpot
wmc
Historic piece of the Tom Lee Park renovation project in place
DNR offering free CWD test kits for deer hunters this season
DNR offering free CWD test kits for deer hunters this season
FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading