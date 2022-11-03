Section 7 volleyball semifinal highlights from around the Northland

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The section 7 semifinals were in full swing across the Northland.

7A:

Floodwood 3 Nashwauk-Keewatin 1.

Ely 3 South Ridge 0.

7AA:

Rush City 3 I-Falls 0.

Esko 3 Greenway 0.

Esko and Rish City will play in the section championship.

7AA:

Grand Rapids 3 North Branch 1.

Cloquet 3 Hermantown 1.

Grand Rapids will play Cloquet in the section championship.

