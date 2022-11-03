Rain tonight, possible snow in the future

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TODAY: Some sunshine early will give way to overcast skies by the afternoon with a slight chance for showers. Highs reach the 60s for most areas. Rain becomes likely later this evening into the overnight hours, along with a couple rumbles of thunder over NW WI and a few snow showers mixing in northern MN.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible early with decreasing clouds and highs in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with a slight chance for rain/snow mix.

SATURDAY: Another area of low pressure brings more rain and snow to the region. The European model keeps most of MN dry except for the Arrowhead with mainly rain showers over NW WI. The GFS and GRAF models bring mainly snow to much of our region in MN with mainly rain in NW WI. This means there will be the chance for accumulating snowfall in northern MN on Saturday, and we’re going to have to keep an eye on this weekend’s system. Check back for updates. Rain over NW WI could be heavy at times with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s for the region.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

