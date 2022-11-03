Rain tonight combined with a cool down Friday could spell snow for Saturday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase after 4pm and continue into the overnight hours. Some areas in North Central Minnesota could see some light snow tonight, but accumulations should be a dusting to less than an inch. Lows will be in the 30′s with northwest winds 10-15mph.

rain is likely Thursday night (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday morning we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. In the afternoon we will see high pressure clearing the skies in Minnesota. Folks in Wisconsin could see some clearing as well. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Friday afternoon will be cool and sunny before the next precip chance hits at night (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday will be an interesting day. We will start with sunny skies in Minnesota, but increasing clouds in Wisconsin. There will be rain showers moving south to north through the morning. By mid-day the rain, and even some snow, will move into the Ports and up into the Arrowhead. In the late afternoon there will be rain and snow from Pine county up into the Ports, and through the Arrowhead region. Temperature profiles will support snow, but also rain mixed in, which makes totals a bit tough to pin down. Right now I’m leaning towards a couple of inches at most, but one model is still bringing more than 3″ in some spots. Highs will be in the 30′s with northeast winds becoming northwest.

A low on top of us Saturday will create a rain and snow chance while another low to the west will set us up for Tuesday rain (KBJR)

SUNDAY: Sunday morning we will see a 30% chance of some rain showers, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 40′s with westerly winds.

The week ahead starts cool and rainy and may finish warmer but still rainy (KBJR)

