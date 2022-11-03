Rain, thunder, and flurries tonight! More snow this weekend?

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase after 4pm and continue into the overnight hours. Some areas in North Central Minnesota could see some light snow tonight, but accumulations should be a dusting to less than an inch. Lows will be in the 30′s with northwest winds 10-15mph.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday morning we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. In the afternoon we will see high pressure clearing the skies in Minnesota. Folks in Wisconsin could see some clearing as well. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday will be an interesting day. We will start with sunny skies in Minnesota, but increasing clouds in Wisconsin. There will be rain showers moving south to north through the morning. By mid-day the rain, and even some snow, will move into the Ports and up into the Arrowhead. In the late afternoon there will be rain and snow from Pine county up into the Ports, and through the Arrowhead region. Temperature profiles will support snow, but also rain mixed in, which makes totals a bit tough to pin down. Right now I’m leaning towards a couple of inches at most, but one model is still bringing more than 3″ in some spots. Highs will be in the 30′s with northeast winds becoming northwest.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)
Snowmap
Snowmap(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday morning we will see a 30% chance of some rain showers, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 40′s with westerly winds.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car travels down 21st Avenue East in Duluth.
Why is there a dip on Duluth’s newly reconstructed 21st Ave. E.?
A semi struck a Chevy Tahoe in Scanlon.
UPDATE: State Patrol identifies 6 young adults injured in Scanlon crash
Lucas Dudden
Search underway for missing Carlton man
Police Lights
Lengthy search for suspect in Lakeside neighborhood ends in arrest
Authorities have closed down Garfield Avenue in Duluth while they try to remove a large truck...
Duluth’s Garfield Ave. back open after stuck truck removed

Latest News

Snow is possible Saturday for Minnesota and a thin slice of the south shore
Rain tonight combined with a cool down Friday could spell snow for Saturday
Rain and snow this weekend
KBWX 11/3
THUMB
11/03/22 NNN AM WX
WX GFX
Rain tonight, possible snow in the future