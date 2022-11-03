No.5 UMD faces third consecutive top-five match-up

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Alexis Bass
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A rivalry at Ridder Arena renewed as the No.1 team in the country, the Minnesota Gophers, will be giving their rival, the No.5 UMD Bulldogs a warm welcome this weekend. However, top-five battles are old news for the Bulldogs as this week marks their third consecutive week competing in top-five match-ups.

While they have gone 1-3 in their last four, those three losses were one-goal games and not to mention against No.1 Ohio State and No.3 Wisconsin.

The last time the Gophers and the Bulldogs met was in the Regional at Ridder where UMD upset Minnesota earning their ticket to the Frozen Four. Regardless of the history or the noise between these two teams ahead of this weekend, the Bulldogs are focused on the process and how they’ve proven who they are on the ice thus far.

Head coach Maura Crowell said, “We walked away with a lot of belief that we can beat good teams, we’re right there with the best teams and we deserve to be in that conversation. I think there’s no more important time to have it than when you’re playing another number-one-ranked team in the country.”

“Even though we have been doing the same thing for three weeks, we will show up to the rink with the same amount of energy and enthusiasm every day, and our team has done a really good job of just kind of being happy with the way we played, but not being satisfied. Obviously, the result is going to come, and we want it to come, but we’re not getting too caught up with the result right now,” added Junior forward Clara Van Wieren.

Puck drops with the Bulldogs and the Gophers at Ridder Arena on Friday at 6 pm.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi struck a Chevy Tahoe in Scanlon.
UPDATE: State Patrol identifies 6 young adults injured in Scanlon crash
Lucas Dudden
Search underway for missing Carlton man
Two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth and Virginia.
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Duluth, Virginia
Authorities have closed down Garfield Avenue in Duluth while they try to remove a large truck...
Duluth’s Garfield Ave. back open after stuck truck removed
A car travels down 21st Avenue East in Duluth.
Why is there a dip on Duluth’s newly reconstructed 21st Ave. E.?

Latest News

No.19 Bulldogs
No.19 UMD gears up for first NCHC opponent
UMD basketball
No. 7 Bulldogs beat UWS 102-64 in exhibition
Dana Moore
Longtime CSS Volleyball head coach Dana Moore retires after 26 years
UMD football
UMD football still eyeing postseason play