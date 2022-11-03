No.5 UMD faces third consecutive top-five match-up

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A rivalry at Ridder Arena renewed as the No.1 team in the country, the Minnesota Gophers, will be giving their rival, the No.5 UMD Bulldogs a warm welcome this weekend. However, top-five battles are old news for the Bulldogs as this week marks their third consecutive week competing in top-five match-ups.

While they have gone 1-3 in their last four, those three losses were one-goal games and not to mention against No.1 Ohio State and No.3 Wisconsin.

The last time the Gophers and the Bulldogs met was in the Regional at Ridder where UMD upset Minnesota earning their ticket to the Frozen Four. Regardless of the history or the noise between these two teams ahead of this weekend, the Bulldogs are focused on the process and how they’ve proven who they are on the ice thus far.

Head coach Maura Crowell said, “We walked away with a lot of belief that we can beat good teams, we’re right there with the best teams and we deserve to be in that conversation. I think there’s no more important time to have it than when you’re playing another number-one-ranked team in the country.”

“Even though we have been doing the same thing for three weeks, we will show up to the rink with the same amount of energy and enthusiasm every day, and our team has done a really good job of just kind of being happy with the way we played, but not being satisfied. Obviously, the result is going to come, and we want it to come, but we’re not getting too caught up with the result right now,” added Junior forward Clara Van Wieren.

Puck drops with the Bulldogs and the Gophers at Ridder Arena on Friday at 6 pm.

