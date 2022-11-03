No.19 UMD gears up for first NCHC opponent

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This past weekend the No.19 UMD men’s hockey team finally got back in their saddles after sweeping No.20 Cornell at home. This weekend the Bulldogs look to travel with that momentum as they open up NCHC play in sky-high Colorado.

A few players that created that confidence in this weekend’s wins was one of UMD’s top lines featuring Dominic James and Wyatt kaiser, combining for seven total points. They’re hoping to bring that kind of compete to earn their first road win of the season this upcoming weekend.

UMD leads all-time 28-12-6 against Colorado College.

While the Bulldogs did not begin their non-conference schedule how they drew it up in their heads, they’re still preaching consistency.

Senior forward Luke Loheit said, “I thought we did a lot better for sure, compared to the first couple of weekends we were pretty loosey-goosey defensively so it’s a huge adjustment for young guys coming in and I remember when I came in it’s tough. You gotta stay with your trecks, you gotta stop and start. I’m still working on that; everyone is still working on that. You can’t be rolling off of guys and letting guys beat you to the net, and we’re still learning that.”

“It wasn’t an easy team to play, but we found ways to win, had a good second period and scored some goals and we had some of our key guys play better, right? Zach had a good weekend, Kaiser had a good weekend, Dom too; that line finally had a good game and they all played better, but there’s still more,” added head coach Scott Sandelin.

The puck drops at 8:30 central time on Friday night.

