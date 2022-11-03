‘I trust Minnesotans’: Walz visits Duluth and feels confident during final campaign stretch

DULUTH, MN -- Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz visited Duluth to campaign with local union members and students.

Walz touted what he described as his “pro-labor” policies at Duluth’s Labor Temple.

“Minnesota needs to be the example in the Upper Midwest of what a union progressive state looks like with a state where we trust our citizens to make their own decisions,” said Walz.

Walz addressed the words of his Republican opponent, Dr. Scott Jensen.

“My opponent tells us Minnesota is a mess. Our public schools are awful, our roads and our construction are terrible, and Minnesota is failing. They’re telling you that because they don’t believe in Minnesota,” he said.

Jensen held a campaign in Grand Rapids Tuesday, and was critical of Walz policies, specifically on public safety.

“We do not need to be coming up with some chunk of money for community servants to be walking the streets unarmed, they are not going to stop crime,” said Jensen on Tuesday.

He said Walz would spend any money set aside on law enforcement for non-profits and community outreach.

“Tim Walz is making certain that whatever dollars he gets from the legislature to support police, he wants a significant number of dollars right along with that for his ‘pet non-profit projects,’” Jensen said.

Walz said Jensen is misrepresenting his policies.

“They’re untrue on that. Our plan came from local law enforcement. I was just over with the firefighters, it’s $300 million directly to those entities to hire more police to hire more firefighters,” said Walz on Wednesday.

Public safety has been a big sticking point for Jensen’s campaign, but Walz argues education should also be a key issue in next week’s election.

Jensen has been clear on his stance in favor of school choice.

“It’s time for student choice. We can do that and we can actually secure a better education system for our kids and we can actually do a better job of respecting teachers and letting teachers teach,” he said.

Walz believes a system like that might take away money from public schools.

“[Jensen] is talking about funneling our tax dollars to his running mates’ private school that has his own ideology that’s not accountable in the same way we are,” he said.

Heading into the midterms, the governor is optimistic about the campaign he’s run.

“I trust Minnesotans. I believe that they know what their future looks like. And I think things will come out well on Tuesday,” he said.

