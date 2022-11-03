Echo Chamber: The psychology behind political discussions across party lines

Echo Chamber: The psychology behind political discussions across party lines
By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Between TV, radio, and the internet, it can seem like politics are everywhere these days.

However, experts say discussing hot-button issues with family or friends may be on the decline, especially for people with differing opinions.

For many Americans, politics has become a taboo subject.

“We do not discuss politics or religion with my family or with some of my friends,” said Barbara Folz, a Duluth resident.

Folz said she only feels comfortable speaking about those things with people who share her beliefs, but it wasn’t always this way.

“It used to be that we could have great debates, political debates,” Folz said.

She’s not alone. In the current polarizing political landscape, many people across the country are avoiding the subject.

Dr. John Blanchar is an Assistant Professor of Psychology at UMD, he said there is a psychological reason why.

“When I say something other people agree with me,” Blanchar said. “I’m more confident afterward when I hear other people agree with me, if people challenge me or present a different perspective, I’m a little less confident.”

According to Blanchar, as the political divide deepens, it’s also changed why people are voting.

“People these days are much more likely to vote against a party or against a candidate rather than for someone they support or a party they support,” Blanchar said.

He said there are ways to start a dialogue with friends or relatives across the political aisle, and one of the best ways is to lead with curiosity.

“Rather than going on the offensive and putting the other person in a defensive mindset, ask them and try to figure out how they got there. What underlies their belief and sometimes, they don’t know it very well themselves,” Blanchar said.

According to Folz, the beliefs may differ, but the ability to have them is something that can unite us all.

“We’re all Americans, we all have a right to what we believe in,” she said. “That’s what makes this country great.”

