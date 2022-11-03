Duluth’s Union Gospel Mission celebrates 100 years of helping the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Union Gospel Mission is celebrating a century of helping Northlanders.

The non-profit was formed 100 years ago by 22 churches of different denominations who shared the goal of providing food, shelter, and hope to those in need.

Executive Director Katie Hagglund said she hopes they’ll keep it going for next 100 years.

“I mean it’s sad that the Northland has needed our services,” Hagglund said. “But it’s so incredibly amazing that we’ve been able to provide that service for 100 years.”

When Joe Grenier moved up to Duluth from the Twin Cities a few months ago, he walked past Union Gospel Mission and decided to volunteer.

“I didn’t have anywhere else to go, so I was in a boarding house,” Grenier said. “Then when I got the job here, I found out they had rooms upstairs. So, they offered me a room to get back on my feet, so it’s like starting from scratch.”

Now, he does all sorts of jobs for the non-profit and lives in their transitional housing complex.

“We have our kitchen, we cook up there,” he said. “We have our own rooms. It’s a place where you can get back on your feet.”

They’ve had to serve meals curbside for the past three years because of the pandemic, but just this week, they were able to open the doors to their dining hall again.

Food service coordinator Mason Stickney said the re-opening has already made a difference.

“Before, we were just doing to-gos, so they didn’t really have anywhere to bring their food if they didn’t have a home to go to,” Stickney said. “Now, they can sit here and have a meal. It’s pretty awesome.”

Grenier said working at the shelter has opened his eyes to the realities of homelessness.

“Know that this can happen to anyone at anytime,” Grenier said. “It’s been a humbling experience.”

They serve lunch at their dining hall located at 219 East 1st St. in Downtown Duluth every Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

They also serve dinner Monday through Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.