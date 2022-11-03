Duluth proposes increasing some parking fees in downtown, Canal Park

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth city leaders are discussing increasing parking fees for some lots and ramps downtown and in Canal Park starting next year.

It’s a conversation the City of Duluth Parking Commission plans to have at its meeting Friday, November 4.

According to the organization Downtown Duluth, the proposed adjustments are in response to “ongoing increased expenditures for security, cleaning, repairs, etc.”

The organization shared a document outlining the proposed changes.

Monthly fees to park in certain public ramps downtown such as the Medical District Ramp, the Tech Village Ramp, and the Hart Ramp would increase between $10 and $25.

Hourly parking rates in those ramps would also increase for vehicles that stay a certain length of time.

For example, if you parked in the Tech Village Ramp for up to eight hours, you’d pay $8 starting next year, up from $6 previously.

If you parked in that ramp for a shorter time frame, such as up to three hours, your fee would not change.

“Most of the new rate recommendations also incorporate increases for longer stays, rather than shorter ones, to encourage churn and help maximize parking availability,” Kristi Stokes, president of the Downtown Duluth organization, wrote in an email Thursday.

Surface lots, such as those in Canal Park, would also see fee increases.

For example, if you park in the Lake Place Lot across from Little Angie’s, it currently costs $4 to park for up to three hours.

Under this new proposal, it would cost drivers $5 to park there for up to three hours.

According to the city’s proposal, on-street coin meter rates would not change.

