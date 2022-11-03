DNR offering free CWD test kits for deer hunters this season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - - Last year, two deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in parts of Minnesota that aren’t considered CWD “zones.”

One of those was in Grand Rapids.

Now, DNR leaders are taking extra measures to track cases of CWD with 5,000 free testing kits for hunters.

The discovery of one CWD-infected deer in the wild means there are probably plenty of other infected animals still out there.

“We’ve seen in other states that have had it for a while, like Wyoming or Wisconsin, that they do have long-term declines in deer population because of Chronic Wasting Disease,” said DNR Wildlife Health Specialist Logan Neu.

That’s why this year, DNR leaders are taking steps to try to detect how many cases of CWD there are across Minnesota.

“This is the year that we wanted to offer the opportunity to hunters, anywhere in the state,” Neu said. “So that they’d be able to get their kits and get their deers tested for free.”

To get a free test kit, you just have to fill out an online application or head to an area wildlife office.

The testing kits will come in the mail with a step-by-step protocol on how to remove the deer’s lymph nodes.

It also comes with shipping supplies to mail them to the DNR, where they’ll be tested.

Local hunters said CWD isn’t something they’ve worried much about in the past but would be open to testing for moving forward.

“It’s important to know where the CWD is in the state and if it’s progressing this way or not,” said local shop owner John Chalstrom. “I know as it’s showing up in different parts of the state, people are becoming a little more concerned and we’re gonna see a bit more testing. I’m all for testing.”

Neu said if your deer ends up testing positive for CWD, the DNR will contact you to help properly dispose of it.

They’ll also provide you with replacement venison that’s been donated from others throughout the season.

“This being our pilot year, we’ll be seeking a lot of feedback from everyone who signed up,” he said.

There are only 350 kits remaining, so Neu recommends you get one before hunting season opens.

