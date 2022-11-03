City by City: St. Louis County, Wisconsin, Red Cliff

St. Louis County, MN- The Minnesota DNR is asking for public input on a proposed fishing regulation. The changes would affect sections of the Otter and Cloquet Rivers. Both of these rivers flow into the Island Lake Reservoir, and the proposal is to change the walleye limit to match the reservoir’s limit. The new requirement would be for anglers to release all walleye 15 to 20 inches in length. Online comments will be accepted through December 2 and an in-person open house will be held Tuesday, November 10 at Rice Lake City Hall.

Wisconsin- The State Patrol’s Law of the Month is emergency responder safety. Since 2017, more than 350 first responders have been hurt and eight killed while working in an emergency vehicle or at a crash scene. Additionally, there are nearly 800 secondary crashes every year when drivers are not paying attention near crash response scenes. Last year, Governor Tony Evers signed into law additional protections for first responders and the State Patrol is reminding drivers to move over and slow down whenever possible.

Red Cliff- The Red Cliff Planning Department is looking for the community’s feedback on a new housing project. A new 50-unit housing development is currently in the works. The development will feature a variety of housing types and an open green space. The community is invited to submit names for the new property that represents the local community in a culturally or environmentally relevant way. Suggestions will be grouped by theme, and then the community will get to vote for their favorite.

