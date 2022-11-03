Another big winner: $1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Hinckley

Hinckley, MN-- The Northland has sold another big Powerball winning ticket.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, a $1 million ticket was sold at the Kwik Twip in Hinckley at 460 Morris Ave.

You’ll remember two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth on Oct. 25 and Virginia on Oct. 31.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the red Powerball 23.

Since no one won the Powerball jackpot, the grand prize has now ballooned to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night.

That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

