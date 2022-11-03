Animal Allies at capacity, offering dog adoption promo

A dog up for adoption at Animal Allies plays outside while they wait to find their forever home.
A dog up for adoption at Animal Allies plays outside while they wait to find their forever home.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth’s Animal Allies doesn’t have any more room to take in dogs in need right now, so they’re offering a special adoption promotion throughout the weekend.

From Wednesday, Nov. 2 to Sunday, Nov. 6, dog adoptions will cost just $100.

A dog up for adoption at Animal Allies races to head outside on a walk with a volunteer.
A dog up for adoption at Animal Allies races to head outside on a walk with a volunteer.(Northern News Now)

The animals also come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all their vaccinations.

“So you’re getting a really awesome dog that is fully ready to go out the door and start a new life with you for a really affordable cost,” Nicole Facciotto, Animal Allies’ Humane Education Manager, said.

Facciotto said Animal Allies’ dog kennels are at capacity because they weren’t able to adopt out as many dogs as they hoped at least weekend’s Subaru “Love a Pet” adoption event.

You are invited to come and meet the pups in person during Animal Allies’ business hours.

