Why is there a dip on Duluth’s newly reconstructed 21st Ave. E.?

A car travels down 21st Avenue East in Duluth.
A car travels down 21st Avenue East in Duluth.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- Many drivers in Duluth have been asking why there’s a dip on Duluth’s newly reconstructed 21st Avenue East.

21st Avenue East just reopened Monday, after about four months of construction.

But now, when drivers encounter the 2nd Street intersection heading down the hill, they’ll hit a significant dip in the road.

Northern News Now got questions from several viewers about this, so we reached out to city leaders to ask why it’s there.

According to city spokespeople, they said they had to provide a flatter crosswalk in that spot to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which calls for a less than 2% cross slope in that particular area.

They added city engineers are looking into possible solutions for vehicles driving there.

They also put out a warning sign Wednesday morning.

