Welcoming place to stay: Iron Range homeless shelter reveals new updates

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) -- On any given night in Minnesota, almost 8,000 people don’t have a warm place to go.

That’s according to the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency’s (AEOA) most recent data, collected in January.

It also shows the homeless problem is growing in St Louis County by 37% in the last decade.

For all of northern St. Louis County, there’s only one formal homeless shelter: Bill’s House, operated by AEOA.

The shelter is named in memory of Bill Noyes who was a homeless and crisis counselor for AEOA.

“It’s been absolutely critical to this area, critical to the folks that come here. In 21 years, we’ve served over 4,200 clients and families here at a time when they really needed help,” said AEOA Executive Director Scott Zahorik.

After 21 years, to continue best serving the community, Zahorik said Bill’s House was in need of a makeover.

“Bill’s House was starting to show its age a little bit, so it was time for a little refresh and some work to be done here, as the folks that are coming here to stay deserve a nice play to stay,” Zahorik said.

With funding support from St. Louis County and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, a $630,000 renovation began in June 2021.

The final results were shown during an open house Wednesday.

“A lot of times when our participants come, they’re really surprised at what a homey feel Bill’s House is,” Assistant Housing Director Angela Neal said. “They say they wouldn’t expect a shelter to be like this, and we want everyone to feel safe and comfortable.”

The project included new roofing, updating the kitchen, putting in a new HVAC system, new flooring and many other updates; all things AEOA said will benefit the community.

“Even though people can’t really see it, the homeless population in this area is pretty big,” Neal said.

It serves as a warm, welcoming home for people without one of their own.

“It’s just really cool what can happen when good people do something that needs to be done, so we’re just really excited about it,” Zahorik said.

Bill’s House can shelter up to 12 people at a time.

Residents can stay anywhere from one to three months.

Still, AEOA said they have to turn away between 1,000 to 2,000 people every year due to a lack of space.

