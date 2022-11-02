UMD football still eyeing postseason play

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Beckett
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a 51-7 win over Minot, the Bulldogs are back on the road this week as they head to Augustana. With just two games left in the regular season, both the bulldogs and Vikings are 6-3. Head coach Curt Wiese knows how important it is to come back with a win if the bulldogs want to extend their season.

“We know right now that we got to win out. If we win out I think we still have an opportunity to get in the national playoffs,” said Wiese.

“There’s a lot of things that are going to have to happen in front of us, but the odds are still there if we win out. Usually, playoffs are not something we talk about as a team. It’s one game at a time, but given where we’re at this season, there’s the motivation that we are still playing for something. We’re still playing for an opportunity in the postseason. It is something we talk about. We understand that Augustana is a good football team and they’re in the same spot we are,” he added.

Bulldogs are on the road against the 6-3 Augustana Vikings, kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

