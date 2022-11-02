Thursday night rain will spell the end for the warm spell

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies and well above normal temperatures! Tonight the skies will remain mostly clear. Temperatures overnight will remain mild, only dropping into the 40′s and 50′s. Winds will be southwest 5-15mph.

clear and mild one last time tonight (KBJR)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will start out with mostly sunny skies, but there will be increasing clouds from south to north through the morning. We will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon, then see scattered rain showers developing. Highs will still be in the 60′s with southwest winds 10-15mph. Overnight there will be a cold front passing that will bring widespread showers and possibly some thunderstorms in Wisconsin.

Clouds and rain chances build up throughout Thursday (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Cooler air pours back into eh region on Friday. Highs will be held to the 40′s with breezy northerly winds 5-15mph. There will be a chance of some rain for Wisconsin mid-day, but Minnesota will see clearing skies in the afternoon.

higher pressure will try to dry things up Friday afternoon but more showers could pop up again Saturday (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday morning we will have partly cloudy skies in Minnesota with northeast winds 5-10mph. Wisconsin will see mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with northeast winds throughout the day.

The week ahead will be cooler with a few rain chances (KBJR)

