Superior: Post Office staff shortage could impact mailed election ballots

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI -- Superior election leaders are warning residents that if they chose to mail in their ballots now, it may not arrive before Election Day.

According to a news release from the Superior Mayor’s office, the local Post Office is experiencing “staffing shortages and longer than normal mail delays.”

For this reason, they’re advising anyone who still has their absentee ballot at home to personally deliver it to the Superior City Clerk’s office.

That office is located at the Superior Government Center in Suite 200 near City Council’s chambers.

Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 715-395-7200 if you have any additional questions.

The midterm election is being held Tuesday, November 8.

In Wisconsin, you can vote in-person on Election Day between 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

You can also vote early in person at your local City Clerk’s office up until the day before the Election.

Click here for more information on early voting, how to find your polling place, and what races will appear on your ballot.

