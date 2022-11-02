Some will see 70s today, cooler weather on the way

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TODAY: We continue the trend of mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south at 5-15 MPH, gusting over 20 MPH at times. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: We begin the day with mostly clear skies with clouds increasing toward the afternoon hours. A chance for light scattered rain moves in during the afternoon with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Rain becomes likely overnight with a couple storms possible in the eastern half of the region. A few snow showers will also be possible in northern MN with minimal accumulation expected.

FRIDAY: Highs reach the 40s with rain/snow showers ending early in the morning. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows are in the 30s to upper 20s with a slight chance for rain/snow.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

