Pretend Stanford student lived in dorms for 10 months

A man pretending to be a student was removed from Stanford's campus after he apparently lived...
A man pretending to be a student was removed from Stanford's campus after he apparently lived in dorms for at least 10 months.(CNN Newsource, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — A Stanford University official says a man pretended to be a student at the school and lived in several of its dormitories for at least 10 months.

School spokeswoman Dee Mostofi said in a statement Tuesday that the university’s Department of Public Safety cited the man for violating the law the first time he was found living in a dorm in December 2021, but that this didn’t deter him.

She says campus police later obtained multiple stay-away letters, a prerequisite to citing someone for trespass on campus, but weren’t able to locate him until last Thursday, when they gave him one and removed him from campus.

Mostofi didn’t provide any other information or answer questions emailed to her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Dudden
Search underway for missing Carlton man
A semi struck a Chevy Tahoe in Scanlon.
UPDATE: State Patrol identifies 6 young adults injured in Scanlon crash
Two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth and Virginia.
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Duluth, Virginia
Authorities have closed down Garfield Avenue in Duluth while they try to remove a large truck...
Duluth’s Garfield Ave. back open after stuck truck removed
Atkinson Bridge crash
UPDATE: I-35 rollover closes stretch of I-35 near Cloquet, traffic diverted

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20
Safety violations found following man’s presumed death at recycling plant
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Musk: People banned from Twitter won’t be restored for weeks
The shooter will receive life in prison for fatally shooting 17 people at Parkland's Marjory...
Families get their say before Parkland shooter is sentenced
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy.
Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms