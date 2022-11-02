No. 7 Bulldogs beat UWS 102-64 in exhibition

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time this season, Bulldogs fans got the chance to see the No. 7 Bulldogs in action in Romano as they beat the UWS Yellowjackets 102-64.

The Bulldogs win big!



FINAL

UMD: 102

UWS: 64#MakeMoves🐶🏀🐾 pic.twitter.com/NhV3n49P43 — UMD Basketball (@UMDBulldogMBB) November 2, 2022

Senior Drew Blair led the way with 27 points, 23 in the first half. Joshua Strong had 13 and NSIC preseason player of the year Austin Andrews added 12 points in 21 minutes.

Josef Fahrenholtz had 24 for the Yellowjackets.

