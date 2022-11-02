Longtime CSS Volleyball head coach Dana Moore retires after 26 years

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Beckett
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Long-time CSS volleyball head coach Dana Moore told her team Monday she is retiring after 26 years leading Saints volleyball.

Moore took over as the St. Scholastica Head Volleyball Coach in 1997 where she guided the Saints to the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) regular season title in her first season. She was also named the UMAC Coach of the Year following that 1997 season. In her tenure, Moore was a four-time UMAC Coach of the Year. Winning her last COY honor as recently as 2019.

Moore finished with 435 wins, the fourth coach in CSS history to reach the 400 wins mark.

