Lengthy search for suspect in Lakeside neighborhood ends in arrest

Police Lights
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An hours-long search for a suspect ended with an arrest Tuesday night in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood.

According to Duluth Police, it all started around 2:45 p.m. when officers were called to the area of First Street and First Avenue West on reports of a man threatening someone with a gun.

The suspect allegedly fled before officers arrived.

They later received a report the man fled to the Lakeside neighborhood, where a large police presence was spotted around 5 p.m.

The search was ended for a time, but officers later returned to the area and eventually arrested the 19-year-old near Norwood Street and North 47th Avenue East around 8:50 p.m.

He faces charges of Attempted Murder, Illegal Firearm and Fleeing on Foot.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Police say it was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other.

We’ll bring you more details as they’re released.

