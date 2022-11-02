Gun violence prevention efforts discussed by Duluth school district leaders

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The issue of gun violence was one of the focuses of Tuesday night’s Duluth school board meeting.

A group of local moms asked the district to send out a flyer, reminding parents about gun safety and gun storage.

“Whether you’re a gun owner or not, that we just make sure that our guns are locked up and safe for our children,” said Superintendent John Magas. “Because there are pretty significant effects if they’re not kept safe.”

Board members discussed why something like this could benefit Duluth students.

They pointed to instances of young people gaining access to unsecured weapons to harm themselves or others.

“Our youth don’t always have rational thoughts at times, and we want to make sure that we are protecting our families and our stuents and our staff,” said board chair Jill Lofald.

After some discussion, the board liked the idea of sending out a gun safety flyer at the start of next school year.

They will vote on the resolution at their next meeting on November 15.

