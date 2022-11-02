City by City: Biwabik, Hayward, Embarrass

Biwabik, MN- The Biwabik Area Civic Association recently received a large grant from the Blandin Foundation. The group plans to use the $70,000 to construct the Bavarian Market Village, a project to house up-and-coming retail stores. According to the Vice President of the Biwabik Area Civic Association, the village will house potentially eight sheds called “chalets” that will be insulated and turned into retail space. They hope the chalets will serve as a starting place before businesses commit to brick-and-mortar stores.

Hayward, WI- The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University has recently opened a new resource for students. According to a recent student survey, 89% of students identified themselves as “at-risk” and half of those students also identified as single parents or considerably low-income. To help address challenges facing, students the university is opening the Eagle’s Nest Closet. The closet will provide basic essentials such as non-perishable foods, toiletries, winter clothing and more.

Embarrass, MN- The Embarrass Region Fair Association is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Saturday, November 5 honoring several community staples. First, they’ll be honoring veterans with all veterans eating free! They are also honoring local volunteer Roland “Charlie” Fowler who is celebrating his 90th birthday this month. Fowler has spent half his life volunteering at the Embarrass Region Fair. He is also a retired cold-weather watcher for Northern News Now. The breakfast will also showcase local talent with a craft sale. The breakfast runs from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Timber Hall and the craft sale runs 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

