Wisconsin voters share their thoughts on upcoming election

Wisconsin voters prepare ahead of election
Wisconsin voters prepare ahead of election
By Cara Kopp
Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. -- The Midterm elections are only eight days away and Wisconsin residents are preparing in very different ways.

“We love this country, we love Wisconsin, and we want to do our best to make sure everything is good in this state and country,” resident of Superior, Karen Dorin, said.

From students to new voters, to veteran voters, we spent the day walking around Superior to hear from them.

We caught up one man who says that he grew up in a political home and did early voting this year.

“I actually voted a few days ago because I am an American citizen and it’s my duty,” Travis Mann, the UWS systems Librarian, said.

Another early voter says he sent in his ballot early to support the politicians that will make the changes he wants to see.

“I think we need to have changes around here,” Bob Dembroski, resident of Superior for more than 80 years, said.

Northern News Now also stopped by UWS and caught up with one student who won’t be voting.

“I haven’t chosen to inform myself and I rather know what I’m voting about so perhaps next elections that come up I’ll be voting,” UWS student, Cassie Skattebo, said. “Usually, YouTube ads and I skip after the five seconds because I’m choosing not to inform myself right not which I probably shouldn’t.”

This year is pivotal for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race that could sway party control in congress, and a close governor race, according to polls.

With an already interesting political makeup, these midterms should be very telling how different issues will shape the way people vote.

Whether they have are voting for environmental and community concerns.

“My hub of thought generally looks at the 7th generation, and we are doing to protect natural resources, and what we are doing to protect our food sources, and what we are doing to make sure out local families and communities are independent,” Citizen of Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, Skabewis DeMain, said.

Womens’ rights concerns after this year’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“Womens rights is a huge thing for me,” said Hallie Nelson, who is from Milltown, Wi.

Or they simply want to make sure their voices are heard.

“My interest is in making sure that as many people that can cast a vote, will cast a vote,” said DeMain.

