TRICK OR TREAT: Duluthians celebrate Halloween with local events

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- With lots of sunshine and plenty of smiles, there was plenty of Halloween spirit to go around in Duluth on Monday.

For the first time since 2019, Duluth hosted its City Hall-Oween, where departments throughout city hall decorated their offices and handed out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Dressed in costumes such as princesses, astronauts, and even a garbage truck, kids visited offices like Parks and Recreation, IT, Engineering and City Administration.

Over in Lincoln Park, the Northern Expressions Arts Collective hosted its 8th annual interactive exhibit at the Harrison Community Center, ‘Ghosts of GichiGami.’

“This year it’s all about the underwater shipwrecks of Lake Superior, so what we did is take a whole bunch of different stills from the dives from the shipwrecks, recreated them in real life, added some ghosts to them, so that can share the stories with the families coming through, to celebrate and honor those that Gitchee Gumee has taken,” said organizer Patrick Weber.

Weber said the group likes to put on this free event so families have access to different kinds of opportunities on Halloween.

“It’s designed to be a trick or treating stop, so something where they can stop and get apple cider while they are doing something else,” Weber said.

Fun all throughout the community on All Hallows Eve.

