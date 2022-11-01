Taking you ‘Under the Sea’ at Duluth East

Ariel, Sebastian, King Triton, Flounder and even Prince Eric will be on stage here in Duluth this weekend.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ariel, Sebastian, King Triton, Flounder and even Prince Eric will be on stage here in Duluth this weekend.

Students at Duluth East High School have been rehearsing for months to bring Northlanders into deep waters to tell the story of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

The show has been in the works, including building sets like King Triton’s throne, Ariel and Prince Eric’s rowboat and even a massive ship in the middle of the stage. Parents, students and professionals alike have helped put the show together.

“It’s really just a fun show,” Gage Canavan, who plays King Triton, said. “Everyone’s having a blast, with it, there’s so much connection, the contrast with the land and the water is so much fun,” he continued.

Jack Broadmoore plays Grimsby among several other roles in the show. He said every song in the show is fun to perform.

“I think my favorite is probably Fathoms Below, the opening number,” he said, “I think I’m a little biased, you know, I’m in that one.”

According to the school’s theatre director, Peter Froehlingsdorf, costumes for the shows were donated to the school from the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

There are 60 people that put the show on each night this weekend.

If you are looking to watch the shows, they run November 3-7. November 3-6 starting at 7 p.m., Sunday November 7 at 1 p.m.

Tickets can only be purchased at the door one hour before each show. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and can be purchased using cash or check only. Doors open for each of the shows 30 minutes prior to curtain.

“The Little Mermaid” runs two hours in total, with a 10-minutes intermission. There will be an American Sign Language interpreter at Saturday night’s performance.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert Issued for Missing Apple Valley 2 year old.
UPDATE: 2-year-old Apple Valley child located safely, suspect in custody
Atkinson Bridge crash
UPDATE: I-35 rollover closes stretch of I-35 near Cloquet, traffic diverted
Authorities have closed down Garfield Avenue in Duluth while they try to remove a large truck...
Duluth’s Garfield Ave. back open after stuck truck removed
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Firefighters tend to a house fire in Carlton County Monday.
Fire destroys home in Carlton County

Latest News

Taking you 'Under the Sea' at Duluth East
Taking you 'Under the Sea' at Duluth East
Ted the bear in his enclosure in Ely, MN.
North American Bear Center’s Ted the bear dies at 25
Small community saves post office
Small community saves local post office
TRICK OR TREAT: Duluthians celebrate Halloween with local events
TRICK OR TREAT: Duluthians celebrate Halloween with local events