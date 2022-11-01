Taking you ‘Under the Sea’ at Duluth East

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ariel, Sebastian, King Triton, Flounder and even Prince Eric will be on stage here in Duluth this weekend.

Students at Duluth East High School have been rehearsing for months to bring Northlanders into deep waters to tell the story of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

The show has been in the works, including building sets like King Triton’s throne, Ariel and Prince Eric’s rowboat and even a massive ship in the middle of the stage. Parents, students and professionals alike have helped put the show together.

“It’s really just a fun show,” Gage Canavan, who plays King Triton, said. “Everyone’s having a blast, with it, there’s so much connection, the contrast with the land and the water is so much fun,” he continued.

Jack Broadmoore plays Grimsby among several other roles in the show. He said every song in the show is fun to perform.

“I think my favorite is probably Fathoms Below, the opening number,” he said, “I think I’m a little biased, you know, I’m in that one.”

According to the school’s theatre director, Peter Froehlingsdorf, costumes for the shows were donated to the school from the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

There are 60 people that put the show on each night this weekend.

If you are looking to watch the shows, they run November 3-7. November 3-6 starting at 7 p.m., Sunday November 7 at 1 p.m.

Tickets can only be purchased at the door one hour before each show. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and can be purchased using cash or check only. Doors open for each of the shows 30 minutes prior to curtain.

“The Little Mermaid” runs two hours in total, with a 10-minutes intermission. There will be an American Sign Language interpreter at Saturday night’s performance.

