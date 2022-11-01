Police respond to report of officers shot in Newark, NJ

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police in Newark, New Jersey, were responding to a report of officers shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport.

Details on the number of officers injured or the extent of their injuries weren’t immediately available.

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching at least one rooftop.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was monitoring “an unfolding situation in Newark,” but didn’t immediately share details.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe,” he said.

