One Week Before Election Day: Superior holds voting machine testing event

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - As we head into the final days of election season, city officials in Superior held a special event to test equipment they’ll be using on November 8.

It’s a process that’s garnered more and more attention ever since the 2020 election, inspiring more volunteers to step up and work the polls.

On most days, when Superior resident Jodie Dahl goes to work it’s on the water.

“I run a marina over in Duluth,” said Dahl, a Chief Voting Inspector for Superior.

But on November 8, the mother of 3 will be working at a polling place in Superior.

“I’ve been helping out elections for about 2, 2 and a half years,” Dahl said.

Dahl took part in a public event Tuesday, testing voting equipment at the Government Center in Superior.

“We’re just doing testing of the machines to make sure they’re gonna read every ballot on election day, next week,” Dahl said.

She said all the talk about election fraud in recent years compelled her to get involved.

“It’s been a big issue the last few years, complaints of things rigged or anything like that. And I just wanted to see first-hand what all goes on and take part in my town or state,” Dahl said.

Testing the equipment is a multi-step process.

To test the tabulator, poll workers get a fictional set of results ahead of time, then they feed ballots into the machines and the vote count has to match the pre-determined totals.

Camila Ramos is City Clerk for Superior.

According to Ramos, the testing trains workers on what to do in the unlikely event of a variety of technical problems.

“Here is more hands-on training with the equipment so they get familiar with the types of responses that they would get with this type of ballot,” Ramos said.

Though Tuesday’s training focused on equipment, in light of the polarizing political landscape, workers for this year’s election also receive some safety training.

And according to Dahl, in 2020 poll workers were not the only people on duty at the polls.

“For the last presidential election, we did have undercover officers at all our polling places,” Dahl said.

Though the election is just a few days away, it’s not too late to register to vote.

According to Dahl, you can register to vote at your polling place, as long as you can provide proper documentation.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.