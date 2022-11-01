November starts off on a high note!

TODAY: High pressure continues to keep our skies mostly clear today with a couple clouds toward the afternoon and highs in the 60s for most areas. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with mostly clear skies.

WEDNESDAY: Highs reach the 60s with increasing afternoon cloud coverage. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south at 5-15 MPH, gusting over 20 MPH at times. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with a mix of clouds and clear skies.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies early give way to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers late with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Rain showers become likely overnight with a couple rumbles of thunder possible.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

