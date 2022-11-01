North American Bear Center’s Ted the bear dies at 25

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The North American Bear Center (NABC) announced in a news release that Ted, a black bear, passed away Monday morning.

According to the release, NABC employees noticed early Sunday morning that Ted was not moving. After Lynn Rogers, a biologist at the NABC, checked on him, he slightly moved but refused food.

Later Sunday, a vet checked on Ted and found he was paralyzed and most likely not going to make it through the night. After consulting with the vet and his owners, Ted was put down around 11 a.m. Monday.

Ted, born in 1997, was 25 years and 9 months at the time of his passing, according to the release.

Ted came to the NABC in 2007 after being raised by his owners for nine years.

In the release, Rogers wrote, “he was especially loved by children visited and made his welcoming whoots as he made his way to the fence to greet them.”

Rogers wrote the Live Broadcast of Ted’s enclosure is postponed.

