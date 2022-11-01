North American Bear Center’s Ted the bear dies at 25

Ted the bear in his enclosure in Ely, MN.
Ted the bear in his enclosure in Ely, MN.(Wyatt Buckner)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The North American Bear Center (NABC) announced in a news release that Ted, a black bear, passed away Monday morning.

According to the release, NABC employees noticed early Sunday morning that Ted was not moving. After Lynn Rogers, a biologist at the NABC, checked on him, he slightly moved but refused food.

Later Sunday, a vet checked on Ted and found he was paralyzed and most likely not going to make it through the night. After consulting with the vet and his owners, Ted was put down around 11 a.m. Monday.

Ted, born in 1997, was 25 years and 9 months at the time of his passing, according to the release.

Ted came to the NABC in 2007 after being raised by his owners for nine years.

In the release, Rogers wrote, “he was especially loved by children visited and made his welcoming whoots as he made his way to the fence to greet them.”

Rogers wrote the Live Broadcast of Ted’s enclosure is postponed.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert Issued for Missing Apple Valley 2 year old.
UPDATE: 2-year-old Apple Valley child located safely, suspect in custody
Atkinson Bridge crash
UPDATE: I-35 rollover closes stretch of I-35 near Cloquet, traffic diverted
Authorities have closed down Garfield Avenue in Duluth while they try to remove a large truck...
Duluth’s Garfield Ave. back open after stuck truck removed
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Firefighters tend to a house fire in Carlton County Monday.
Fire destroys home in Carlton County

Latest News

Small community saves post office
Small community saves local post office
TRICK OR TREAT: Duluthians celebrate Halloween with local events
TRICK OR TREAT: Duluthians celebrate Halloween with local events
Truck gets Stuck on Garfield Interchange
Truck gets Stuck on Garfield Interchange
With lots of sunshine and plenty of smiles, there was plenty of Halloween spirit to go around...
TRICK OR TREAT: Duluthians celebrate Halloween with local events