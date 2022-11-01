Fair weather last through Wednesday with rain to follow Thursday

A colder air mass will take over after our long warm spell
By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies. Tonight there will be a few passing clouds, but mostly clear. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with southeast winds 4-8mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies! There will be some increasing clouds in the afternoon though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60′s and even some lower 70′s! However, winds will be breezy out of the south 10-20mph gusting to 30mph.

THURSDAY: We will be seeing a system move into the region on Thursday to bring mostly sunny skies and eventually some rain chances. The best chance for rain will be Central/North Central Minnesota and into the Arrowhead in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60′s. Overnight a cold front will pass and that will bring an 80% chance of rain showers overnight.

FRIDAY: Friday we will start out mostly cloudy, but there will be decreasing clouds from west to east. Highs will be in the 40′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.

