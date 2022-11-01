Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian

Michigan State Police say a suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway while the officer driving the car looked for an address
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway early Monday while the officer driving the car looked for an address, Michigan State Police said.

The collision occurred around 1 a.m. in the city of Taylor, state police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Taylor Police Department officer was responding to a call for service and driving at posted speeds with no emergency equipment activated, state police said. While the officer looked for the address on his left, he struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed.

A review of the in-car camera is pending along with further investigation, medical examiner reports and a prosecutor’s review.

The officer and the victim have not been identified.

