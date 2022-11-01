Cliffs: ‘small fire’ at Silver Bay’s Northshore plant, no injuries reported

Cleveland Cliffs Northshore Mine
Cleveland Cliffs Northshore Mine(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SILVER BAY, MN -- Cleveland Cliffs has confirmed a “small fire” broke out at their Northshore plant in Silver Bay Tuesday morning, the apparent cause of a loud boom heard around the area.

Cliffs spokespeople say the fire was contained and has been extinguished.

No one was hurt, according to Cliffs spokespeople.

Many residents in Silver Bay told Northern News Now they heard a loud explosion-like sound Tuesday morning.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the fire.

Cliffs spokespeople say the fire was in a “very small building” and they did not see any impact to the business.

The Northshore plant was idled in May. It’s not expected to come back online until at least April, Cliffs spokespeople said in July.

The company has a small staff onsite during the idle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

