Ambulances respond to semi vs. SUV crash near Scanlon
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCANLON, MN -- Authorities are on the scene of a semi versus vehicle crash near Scanlon Tuesday.
According to a witness on scene, it happened on Hwy. 45 near the I-35 Scanlon exit.
Three ambulances had responded to the scene as of 12:50 p.m.
No word what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.
Drivers are encouraged to consider another route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
