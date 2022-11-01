Ambulances respond to semi vs. SUV crash near Scanlon

First responders arrive at the scene of an apparent semi vs. SUV crash
First responders arrive at the scene of an apparent semi vs. SUV crash(David Jensch)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
SCANLON, MN -- Authorities are on the scene of a semi versus vehicle crash near Scanlon Tuesday.

According to a witness on scene, it happened on Hwy. 45 near the I-35 Scanlon exit.

Three ambulances had responded to the scene as of 12:50 p.m.

No word what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to consider another route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

