$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Duluth, Virginia

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth and Virginia.

It comes after nobody won Monday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot.

The winning tickets were sold at the Super One Foods store on 17th Street in Virginia on October 31 and at the Korner Store on Commonwealth Ave. in Duluth on October 26.

To win $50,000, players have to match four of the first five winning numbers and the Powerball number.

Monday night’s winning numbers were: 13-19-36-39-59 and Powerball 13.

The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $1.2 billion or $596.7 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing. This is the largest Powerball prize in more than six years.

If someone wins the jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

