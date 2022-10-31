Warm spell will stretch to Wednesday with next rain possible Thursday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have sunny skies and mild temperatures. Tonight the skies will remain clear with calming winds. Lows will fall into the 30′s.
TUESDAY: On Tuesday we will have sunny to mostly sunny skies as high pressure remains the dominant factor. Highs will be in the mid to lower 60′s with light winds out of the WSW 4-8mph.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will continue to see mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60′s, possibly even some lower 70′s to our south. Winds will be breezy though, coming in out of the SE 10-20mph.
THURSDAY: Thursday we will have increasing clouds to become mostly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60′s with southerly winds 10-15mph. There’s a better chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front passes.
