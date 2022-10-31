Warm spell will stretch to Wednesday with next rain possible Thursday

By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have sunny skies and mild temperatures. Tonight the skies will remain clear with calming winds. Lows will fall into the 30′s.

tonight will be clear but mild
tonight will be clear but mild(KBJR)

TUESDAY: On Tuesday we will have sunny to mostly sunny skies as high pressure remains the dominant factor. Highs will be in the mid to lower 60′s with light winds out of the WSW 4-8mph.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm
Tuesday will be sunny and warm(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will continue to see mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60′s, possibly even some lower 70′s to our south. Winds will be breezy though, coming in out of the SE 10-20mph.

By Wednesday, a low will be on our western horizon to bring us Thursday showers
By Wednesday, a low will be on our western horizon to bring us Thursday showers(KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have increasing clouds to become mostly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60′s with southerly winds 10-15mph. There’s a better chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front passes.

This week will be warm through Thursday with Friday cooling down
This week will be warm through Thursday with Friday cooling down(KBJR)

